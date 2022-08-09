Appeal to influencers: woe to the sloth, now it’s time to take sides

Dante put them in the Antiferno. Those who in life took sides neither with good nor with evil. For him, these sinners are those who have lived during their lives without ever daring to have an idea of ​​their own, but limiting themselves to always adapting to that of the strongest or at best to silence. But who are the sloths of today? How many are there and, especially in this historical phase, Italy can afford them.

Sinners “who were never alive”. Their pain is to run after a sign, stung by flies and wasps, and their blood is collected on the ground by numerous worms. Also, by the law of retaliation, since they were not active in life now, they are forced to run non-stop. Because the Ignavi are not worthy of deserving the joys of Heaven, but they cannot be destined even the pains of hell precisely because, during their life, they have never exposed themselves, nor aligned themselves in any direction. Basically, Dante despises sloth very much because for the poet, from the theological point of view, man must necessarily choose between Good and Evil and the call was already at the time to social life, to political choice. And never as today is it evident that beyond personalities and small issues, the real challenge for future policies is between two fields. If some may find it too subjective to read the elections as a contrast between good and bad, it is at least objective that today’s challenge sees on the one hand the supporters of the free world and on the other those linked (or worse still fascinated) by authoritarianism. Russian. We will never have the absolute certainty that behind the fall of the excellent (just look at economic numbers) the Draghi Government there is directly the Russian hand but the dynamics that led to this are certainly evident, and it is easy to trace the positions that have assumed the various forces even and especially before the war in Ukraine. The fact is that in this situation everyone needs to take a clear position: either here or there. But who are the sloths of today? They are those who, despite having the possibility, do not take a position in order not to risk.

If this attitude can snatch human understanding towards “those who have a family”, certainly the justification cannot be valid for those who, for merit and luck have assumed a role of opinion leaderlike influencers, thanks to their work or artistic skills.

Well did Elodie who was among the very few who in addition to taking sides against racism and homophobia, also making the names and surnames of the politicians she does not like (and it is not a trivial matter). The singer of Tribale in recent months has sided alongside the LGBTQ community and has publicly attacked Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni. Alongside her also the singer Ghali, who spoke out to preserve the humanity of the rescues at sea of ​​poor migrants. All artists or commentators should do the same and take part, giving names and surnames.

After all, in America the endorsment of famous and influential people is a consolidated phenomenon and has also accompanied the election of Joe Biden, who has been able to count on the support of Leonardo di Caprio, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and many other faces known to the general public.

There is also no doubt that in a society like ours, which is increasingly liquid and digital, newspapers, television and party parties (including clubs) represent the privileged information tool only for certain age groups, the most agéwhile there are many others who now rely on those who have made communication via smartphone their job e life style. Millennials and Generation Z are among them. Both these generations are now informed almost exclusively thanks to social media and information sites on the web, and, a fundamental element in view of September 25, they are voters sensitive to progressive issues, from the minimum wage to the fight for cannabis and gender equality, any kind, not only those dear to Pillon and Meloni.

The generation gap is also a theme that also involves artists. In fact, I was able to notice more courage in young artists than in those with more career behind them, perhaps because the new generations know and are aware that one can no longer make a mistake in choosing their representatives, while many boomer they continue to think from their stomachs, often looking only at their immediate interests or, even worse, choosing the path of sloth.

In an electoral campaign that is unusual by Italian standards and in the light of endogenous and exogenous propaganda forces (from Russia & Co.), however, it is essential to take a stand and each one to do his part. Yes, because now that Super Mario is no longer there, Italy’s credibility hangs by a thread and so are the reforms on which access to European funds depends.

Mine is therefore an appeal to those who know they can convince other people to make a conscious choice thanks to their history, credibility, art, professionalism. Democracy is in crisis everywhere and I think it is the task of those who, thanks to it, have been able to express the best of themselves to fight to survive the drift it has been in for at least three decades. Ours is a model of a free society that rewards merits and guarantees everyone the freedom to be themselves and everyone’s commitment is needed so that it continues to remain so. I therefore turn to influencers: take a stand not in favor of the personalities on the field, but to defend our model of life. The one that allows us to follow you and love you. The one that led you to live a life in heaven. Heaven in fact, and not the ant-hell in which the slothful live.