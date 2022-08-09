Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Unrecognizable in First Images of ‘Furiosa’ – Movie News

We are used to seeing Anya Taylor-Joy in the best, elegant, luxurious costumes, with ‘Furiosa’ the complete opposite will happen.

Anya Taylor-Joy we are used to seeing her in the most elegant dresses that he can wear, both in real life and in movies like Last Night In Soho, by director Edgar Wright, Lady’s Gambit, his breakout Netflix series; only in The Man from the North did we meet her in a different way through the clothes of a Nordic woman who is enslaved by the king of Iceland and executioner of Amleth’s father (Alexander Skarsgård).

Yesterday the first images of how the also member of the new mutants will be seen in the spin-off of Mad Maxof George Miller, and we will really see her very much in the style of this devastated world, almost like Charlize Theron. We only hope that she does not come across an intense episode as the new member of the Marvel universe lived, remember that she appeared in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness as Clea, along with Tom Hardy.

The Daily Mail released the first photos of Anya where she is seen fully in character as Anya, Furiosa, wearing CGI sleeves to depict the mutilation of her character’s hand. Once again, remember Theron using the grappling hook that replaces her severed hand. furious will narrate how she herself falls prisoner to the warlord Dementus, a tyrant who undertakes in the Wasteland a conflict with Immortan Joe (Chris Hemsworth) over his dominance.



Daily MailOnline This is what Anya Taylor-Joy looks like in ‘Furiosa’.



The only thing that these images do not allow us to see are the drastic changes that she was supposed to implement for this character., and reminds us that the cameramen and Miller himself narrated how strict Theron was for Mad Max. He asked for his head to be shaved and it was his own initiative. She was very punctual to get to makeup. He did not go to the bathroom, everything was demanded to the maximum and that was what triggered the fight with the Venom star.



Daily MailOnline He uses manga CGI for the representation of his amputated hand.



After these images, the studio will surely begin to release some secrets., as always happens with image leaks, to learn about the discipline that Argentina has taken for this post-apocalyptic narrative. It was recently revealed that she and Millie Bobby Brown earned a million for their characters in series and movies, if she gives everything for this film, it will surely be a salary that will exceed the madness. Especially since Miller is the authority on these post-apocalyptic movies.