announced the fourth season of Selena Gomez’s series on the world of cooking

Selena Gomez returns to the world of cooking to learn from the best chefs in the world in the new trailer for the fourth season of her hit cooking show Selena + Chef. This time she will prepare tasty meals from her wonderful home on the beach in Malibu, while she enjoys the summer with her friends and her family. After three seasons “remotely” the fourth will see some guests in person in her super house, and we have none other than Mr Gordon Ramsay. The new season kicks off August 18 with three new episodes on HBO Max.

Selena + Chef: the new season of the Selena Gomez show with guest Gordon Ramsey

Selena + Chef Photo by HBO

The new trailer of the Selena + Chef series shows how our Selena will prepare new summer dishes, and her cooking skills will be tested by the chefs who will push her to try to make more sophisticated dishes with more difficult techniques.

Selena + Chef debuted in 2020 during the pandemic and immediately became a way of making healthy TV. Like many people at home, Selena used the opportunity to get stuck indoors to learn how to cook, with the help of the best celebrity chefs in the business. In addition to being an interpretation of the “cook-along” format in which the chef is as inexperienced as the home chef, the program was also important because it managed to do good: in fact, we recall that in 26 different non-profit organizations, the series raised $ 400,000 in donations.

Joining Ramsay and Matheson in the fourth season will be Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray. Each of them will bring their own unique cooking style and charity to the table over the course of the ten-episode season.

In addition to starring, Gomez is executive producer for July Moon Productions. Here is the trailer for some previews:

