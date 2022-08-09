Anne Hathaway on how to combine baggy jeans with t-shirts in an elegant key

When we think about merging jeans and t-shirts, we think of a laid-back, weekend-worthy outfit, or an easy option for running errands on the day off. However, the American producer confirmed that they will be quite the opposite, just what the most elegant women will crave to wear from now on.

As usual, Hathaway she doesn’t follow fashion guidelines, she creates her own stylistic rules. This time, she shone on par with spring with a few baggy jeans pleated, ideal for a stylized and chic effect. These jeans are distinguished by their casual finish, being the favorite fit among women between 20 and 30. However, today it is made clear that at 40+ they will be a must.

To continue with the simple line, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada combined a timeless shirt blue—basic and attractive—. Now, she managed to maximize styling thanks to some strappy sandals in yellow, perfect for those who want to take risks without going beyond their classic limits.

The flip flops They were key, as they immediately transformed the outfit, going from basic to masterful. To top it off, he opted for a handmade wallet and sunglasses vintage. This proposal will inspire outfits Friday at the office, a hybrid between distinction and comfort. One more time, Anne Hathawayexceeded all fashion expectations.