Anne Hathaway appears Barbie-style at Valentino show

As a top model and in the pure style of Barbie, it was how the actress Anne Hathaway appeared this Saturday at the haute couture show of the Valentino house, in Italy, where she caught the eyes of all the attendees and paparazzi.

It was in a little bright pink dress that the Oscar-winning artist, who has always proven to be a fashion icon, attended.

The American complemented her outfit with platform shoes and a bag in the same tone as her outfit, the rest of the look, which went viral on networks, she achieved with loose hair and very natural makeup.



Photo: EFE-EPA

read also: Alfredo Adame defends Coco Levy, asks victims to “prove” that his accusations are true

This parade, where the designer Valentino Garavani presented his new winter collection, was held on the steps of the Plaza de España, in Rome, which was also attended by personalities such as Naomi Campbell and Kate Hudson.

This is not the first time that Hathaway has shown good taste in fashion, since in other social events and in some films in which she has participated, she has shown to be close to glamor.

For example, in her recent attendance at Cannes, last May, where she presented the film that stars “Armageddon Time”, where she wore an elegant white Armani dress with a neckline, sequins, a long train in which she wore a bow.

Outside the ceremony, the native of Brooklyn, New York was captured with a colored jumpsuit, heels and black glasses.

In the cinema she has been close to fashion, as in: “The devil wears fashion” in which at first she is shown as a disheveled young woman, but later she changes her image with impeccable clothes or in films such as “Fashion Intern” , “Ocean’s 8”, “The Witches”, among others.

Read also: Cameron Diaz suspects she was used as a “drug mule” in her youth