For months, Andrew Garfield stood out as one of the actors who has best kept, or tried to keep, the secret of his appearance in a movie. Despite constant questions about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Homethe actor always denied appearing on the tape.

Not even Andrew Garfield’s co-star in Amazing Spider-Manand his ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone, knew about his involvement in the latest Marvel movie, Garfield confessed in a recent interview.

Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about his role in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In the latest episode of the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz the actor spoke about his return as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Marvel’s latest installment alongside Tobey Maguire and the franchise’s current heroic lead, Tom Holland.

Garfield recounted how he kept his appearance in the film a secret, even from Emma Stone. “Emma kept texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.said the actor.

“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me’. I was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t know. And then she saw [la película] and he told me: ‘You’re an idiot'”he added.

Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of the 2012 superhero movie before splitting in 2015.after the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 of 2014. However, both have remained friends.

“I am his biggest fan as an artist. His work constantly inspires me. She constantly inspires me with how she manages and holds herself. So, for me it has been a joy to be able to see her success and see her become the actress that she is ”Garfield said on the podcast Little Gold Men of Vanity Fair.

the star of tick, tick… boom! he told Variety In an interview in September make the movies of Amazing Spider-Man it was “beautiful”, in part because he met Emma and worked with her and Sally Field, who played Aunt May.