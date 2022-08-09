Ana María Quintana, the key Chilean on the set of ‘Blade Runner’

With information from Nerd News.

Ana María Quintana is perhaps the Chilean person who sums up the best work done by compatriots in Hollywood. Her talent as a Script Supervisor has been crucial in films like Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner which celebrates 40 years and in other blockbusters by directors like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. This is his incredible story.

Did you know that a Chilean woman played a key role in “Blade Runner”? That’s right: the cinema classic that celebrates this 2022 40 years of existence had the unknown participation of Ana María Quintana working side by side with the director Ridley Scott and the actors Harrison Ford and Sean Young, among others.

There is ample record of his work on the set of “Blade Runner”: a Hollywood blockbuster that in 1982 influenced future generations of filmmakers with its avant-garde audiovisual proposal. Ana María Quintana was the one who helped with her expertise to the complete coherence of the film from her role as “Script Supervisor”.

Ana María Quinta was born in Chile but at an early age emigrated to the United States with her mother. Without even imagining it, this talented compatriot became a key piece of the master piece which today celebrates 40 years of its premiere: “Blade Runner”, by Ridley Scott.

Ana María Quintana specialized from a young age in the work of “Script Supervisor” in the United States. Script Supervisor or Continuista means not only maintaining the continuity of a film, but also know by heart all aspects of the filmmaking process and also basically being the right hand of the director and the person who, many times, is the one who knows the most about the details of the filming.

When she had already had twelve films in the body, she was called to work with Ridley Scott in “Blade Runner” in the early 80s.

“In those times one did not think ‘this is a big movie’ and “Blade Runner” was not “BLADE RUNNER”, she said in an interview with Ya Magazine six years ago, when after half a century working in Hollywood she was invited to be part of the Film Academy of that country.

“While we were making ‘Blade Runner’ it was just a movie, which was very successful afterwards. On the other hand, now when they call you, you know beforehand that it will be a big or small movie”, he recalled about his participation in this classic of modern science fiction.

In addition to “Blade Runner”, Ana María Quintana has worked eleven times with Steven Spielberg (including his hits “Jurassic Park” and “Saving Private Ryan”) and with filmmakers such as James Cameron on “Avatar”.

