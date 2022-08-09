Ana de Armas reveals how her TORMENTOS relationship with Ben Affleck was

Anne of Arms He has become one of the icons of recent times, especially for his spectacular performance in The Gray Man, where he shared the stage with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, but he also has a great weight on his men since he will have to incarnate in September next to Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, so she is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, that is why they remembered her a lot relationship with Ben Affleck who a couple of months ago suffered the breaking off and where only the actress categorized her as stormy.

It was through an interview with Elle magazine, where Anne of Arms not only spoke of his professional career in full view of all the spotlights, but also spoke of his relationship loving with Ben Affleckwhich ended in January of last year, where the breakup gave a lot to talk about because it was full of rumors which were very stormy for the actress and that made the famous have a difficult time.

“The rumors about breaking off They were horrible,” he said.

Anne of Arms Y Ben Affleck They became a couple after they met on the set of “Deep Waters”, however, the connection became somewhat complicated for both actors, since the actress did not want to live in Los Angeles for so long while the protagonist of Batman did not could leave because his children were residing there.

Nevertheless, Anne of Arms confessed that after breaking off with Ben Affleck She moved to New York, so it was a big change for her since she considered that Los Angeles was not a good place to live because her life was much more exposed with the paparazzi that were always hanging around her.

“There was no escape. There’s no escape. Los Angeles is a city that makes you feel like something is always missing, it keeps you anxious all the time,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that he moved away from social networks, since he closed his Twitter account, as well as stopped posting things related to his private life on his Instagram account, so now he only uploads photos related to his professional projects. .