Ana de Armas and how bad it happened after cutting with Ben Affleck: “I had to escape”

Anne of Arms enjoys the success of “The Gray Man”, the most expensive feature film in the history of Netflix in which he co-stars with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and prepares for the promotion of “Blonde”, the biopic about Marilyn Monroe that arrives on September 23 to the streaming platform.

In dialogue with the magazine sheDe Armas alluded in the talk to his relationship with Ben Affleckthe current husband of Jennifer Lopez, from whom she separated in January of last year, and assured that it was a very difficult moment in her life because of how invasive the press had become.

“The rumors about the breakup were horrible,” she said flatly.

However, he assured that thanks to that he made a decision that he had been considering: “I moved from Los Angeles [a Nueva York] for that and it was very good for me. Going through all that paparazzi attention confirmed my thinking on the subject: ‘This is not a place to reside.’ Everything became very intense. There was no escape. There’s no escape. Los Angeles is a city that makes you feel like something is always missing, it keeps you anxious all the time,” she remarked.

In addition, the actress of “Between knives and secrets” also said that it was very therapeutic to get away from social networks: “I deleted my Twitter account years ago and I don’t post much on Instagram,” he said. Indeed, her publications were limited to the promotion of her work and not to personal matters. After almost a year of relationship, Affleck and De Armas confirmed their separation in January 2021. “Ben is not dating Ana anymore,” a person close to the couple revealed to People magazine regarding the breakup.

“The relationship between the two was complicated, Ana does not want to live permanently in Los Angeles and Ben, obviously, has to do it since his children live there,” he said.

Read also: What is behind the separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

“This was mutual and developed on amicable terms,” ​​another source said. “They are at different stages of their lives, but there is great love and respect. Ben continues to work on himself. He has three agreed jobs and is a great stay at home dad. They are both happy with how they are today in their lives, ”he concluded.

The days after the announcement, all the flashes pointed to the actors, who met on the set of the movie “Deep Waters” (which premiered on Amazon Prime Video) and fell in love. The most striking photo to emerge in those turbulent days involved a man throwing a gigantograph of the actress into the trash.



Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas in scenes from the movie “Deep Water” from 20th Century studios. Photo: Classes.

According to the versions, Affleck himself asked that the photo of his ex be removed from his residence, which had been a gift from the children that the actor had with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Immediately, the networks began to speculate on the identity of the person who actually threw the gigantography, who was camouflaged with a chinstrap and a hat, and many assured that it was Ben’s brother, the Oscar winner Casey Affleck.

The version gained so much force that Casey himself had to deny it. “No, that’s not me,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “Many people sent me that photo and I was going to tweet some joke or response, but nothing seemed appropriate, and I don’t have Twitter either, so it wasn’t going to work, but the man in the photo is definitely not me,” said the actor. .

“It was torture”: Ana’s confession about Blonde

In January of last year, in an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress recounted how difficult it was trying to get away from Marilyn Monroe after finishing each day of filming “Blonde” by Andrew Dominike and the intense preparation that required him to be up to the task of this leading man.

“I tried! -said the interpreter born in Cuba- It only took me nine months of training and practice of dialects. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” she assured.

On the other hand, the story allowed her to reflect on the role of women in the industry. “In general, it’s very easy to draw parallels between how things were in the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s and today. And, above all, with how it is very difficult to achieve it if you do not have a solid base and your family to support you, “said the actress, who looks very similar to the star in the first images and trailers released by Netflix.

Read also: Piqué is no longer allowed to enter Shakira’s house, the footballer waits for his children outside

rad