An Internet theory claims that Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, has “fairy godparents” and that is why her life is fabulous | entertainment pop culture
A theory is circulating on TikTok that ensures that the dream life of Kylie Jenner’s eldest daughter is not thanks to her mother’s fortune (valued at 600 million dollars, according to ‘Forbes’), but because she has ‘fairy godparents’ .
Stormi has fairly godparents, according to a TikTok theory
Karina Tuirán, a user of the social network, shared a video where she takes up a Twitter thread where it is explained that the colors pink and green are present in all Stormi’s photos. These shades are related to ‘The Fairly OddParents’, the animated series created by Butch Hartman and broadcast on Nickelodeon.
The cartoon follows Timmy Turner, a 10-year-old boy who lives in the town of Dimmsdale. This little boy usually deals with the teasing of his classmates, the lack of attention from his parents and the mistreatment of his nanny Vicky. Fortunately for him, Cosmo and Wanda (who are his fairy godparents and dressed in green and pink) always step in to grant his wishes.
In her video, Karina Tuirán recalls that the magical godparents usually hide in everyday objects, so she gave as an example some photos of Stormi in which these beings are supposedly hidden.
In one of the images, Kylie Jenner’s eldest daughter is seen in a hallway where there are two paintings painted pink and green. While in another photo the 4-year-old girl is seen posing in a bowling alley, in which the balls have the characteristic colors of her magical godparents.
TikTok users already know who Stormi’s magical godparents are
Karina Tuirán’s publication received more than 459 thousand likes, as well as 886 comments where TikTok users were skeptical of the theory and mentioned who Stormi’s real magical godparents are.
“The magical godparents are their parents”, “Obviously, their names are Kylie and Travis Scott”, “Why don’t they give magical godparents to the poor”, “Her mom is her magical godmother, of which Stormi says: ‘I wish a dollhouse valued at 4 million dollars’ and my very humble little girl buys it”, “I need the magical godparents more than ‘La Tormenta’ (as Kylie’s daughter is called in Mexico and other parts of Latin America by the Spanish translation of ‘Stormi’)”.
