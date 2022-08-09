An actress was mistaken for a popular Stranger Things actor

stranger things revolutionized all viewers again after the premiere of his fourth seasonto last May 31, the successful series of Netflix took us back into the lives of the people of Hawkins. The series was divided into two volumes, with the second having its premiere on July 1 where it also marked the season finale.

In this new installment, the protagonists had to face Vecna, a new villain who had been brewing for several years in the Upside Down. And with an Eleven in the distance, Hawkins’ group had to do everything they could to stop him. Meanwhile, Hopper was in Russia with Joyce and Murray, who came to his rescue.

In addition to having the cast that we all know as Millie Bobby Brown, Saddie Sink, Noah Schnapp, finn wolfhard, maya hawke, Joe Keery, among others, this new season introduced some new faces that quickly caught the attention of the public. But without a doubt, the one who most captivated the fans was Joseph Quinn.

Eddie Munson stole the hearts of all viewers.

The 29-year-old British actor played Eddie Munson, a character who stole everyone’s hearts from the first moment. Eddie is a town outcast, a hardcore metalhead, and the founding member of the Hellfire Club. After witnessing Chrissy’s horrific death at the hands of Vecna, it doesn’t take long for him to join Steve and company.

Since his appearance on the series, the actor has been on everyone’s lips, whether for his incredible performance on the series, for his portrayal of Master of Puppetshis past in game of Thrones, or the speculation surrounding his love life. Furthermore, she became one of the most in-demand british actors of the moment due to its recent popularity. And although it seems that everyone already knows who he is, some still do not seem to be able to recognize him. And that’s what happened to Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has started to gain popularity after her stint on Normal People.

But Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones? She is a 24-year-old British actress who rose to fame after starring alongside Paul Mescal the Serie normal peopleof Hulu. In addition, she worked with sebastian stan in the thriller Fresh. She also acted alongside Andrew Garfield in the series Under the Banner of Heaven and is the protagonist of Where the Crawdads Sing (also known as the wild girl). Like Joseph Quinnthe race of Edgar-Jones has grown by leaps and bounds.

The similar traits that Daisy Edgar-Jones and Joseph Quinn share.

Recently, during a round of questions with the magazine shethe actress revealed that she was confused with the actor from stranger things. “Apparently, I’m doing great in the most recent season of stranger things” revealed between laughs. “Everyone says I look just like joe quinn, who is brilliant in the series. I can see the resemblance. I think we could play brother or sister.” she added. “Everyone tells me ‘Oh my God you’re in stranger things‘”.

Although there are some physical features that could make them look similar, the truth is that there is no kind of connection between the actors except for his place of birth: United Kingdom. The funny thing is that many people have also compared it to Anne Hathaway. At the moment, his professional paths are not yet destined to cross, but with the talent and popularity between the two, it will not be a matter of long wait.

