América maintains interest in Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez from LAFC

LAFC does not want a loan but a definitive sale; America analyzes the situation

Americaof the Mx Leaguelook for a last reinforcement that underpins the azulcrema template for the final stretch of the Opening 2022 and one of the names that most interests the azulcrema group is that of Brian Rodriguez.

sources confirmed to ESPN that the azulcrema directive negotiates with its counterparts of the LAFC of the mls, to reach an agreement and that the midfielder joins the azulcrema discipline. The same source pointed out that the Angelenos want a definitive transfer of the player and are not interested in a loan as proposed by the flamingo a couple of weeks ago; Americans would be willing to define a comfortable payment plan so that America or any other club is made of the services of the South American.

The front brian rodriguez is aware of the interest of the azulcremas and welcomes reaching Mexico. The Uruguayan was able to meet the coaching staff of the America in the game they played last week corresponding to Leagues Cup Showcase and remains waiting for the operation to be carried out and abandon the mls.

LAFC does not want a loan but a definitive sale of Brian Rodríguez; America analyzes the situation AP

Given this situation, sources close to the coaching staff of the America They noted that, despite this possibility, Ferdinand Ortiz He does not rule out staying with the current squad he has and hopes that, if one more player arrives, it will be to make a difference. The American coach understands that the arrival of a new attacker would represent a problem in accommodating him on the field of play and could create an imbalance in the squad, taking into account that in that area he has several elements that are beginning to pick up the rhythm of the game and that Roger Martinez He’ll be back from his injury in a few weeks.

Regarding the possibility of Julian Araujoin Coapa they do not rule out the player from Galaxybut Ferdinand Ortiz you are satisfied with the work of emilio lara on the right side and believes that he can consolidate in that position; so Araujo is not a priority for the coaching staff of the azulcrema team and the idea is that between Lara and Miguel Layun take over the right wing after the exit of Jorge Sanchez to the Ajax of amsterdam.