América Hoy: The Peruvian Will Smith comes to the program to take Giselo’s place, video

Apparently the position of Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ would be in danger after the arrival of the Peruvian Will Smithwho came to the program America Today to stay, something that left the co-host very worried, who does not want to leave his position in the morning magazine at all.

It all happened on the show. America Todaywhen after the audience did not want his change, it was Mrs. Janet Barboza who announced a possible replacement and it was the Peruvian Will Smith, who surprised everyone with his unexpected dance steps.

“No, no and no. What? What is this?” Was the first reaction he had. Edson Davila. “Yes, I have come to replace it because people already want to see something new, with a lot of flow, a new wave,” replied the imitator.

Giselo Without leaving his astonishment, he warned the Peruvian Will Smith that he will have to make a note every day, in addition, the one who did not delay in making comparisons was Mrs. Janet Barboza.

Giselo debuts as host of More Shows and replaces Choca Mandros: “At the request of the public”

All a success. Giselo usually makes people talk with his controversial occurrences, but a few days ago he was surprised to debut as the new pull of At the bottom there is a place, where he embodied himself, sharing scenes with Giovanni Ciccia, who is the popular “Diego Montalván” . Now, he is once again making a splash by venturing into a new project and being the new host of More Shows.

“Good morning cuchurrumiquinas, this is More Shows with Edson Dávila, at the request of the public,” he said, receiving applause from the members of the More Shows production. However, this is not all, because he later released a tremendous comment when introducing Jazmín Pinedo. “Before this, I want to say that I don’t need this”, he sentenced, hinting that he would be there as a favor.