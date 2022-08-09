Amber Heard rejected the money that Johnny Depp earned with Pirates of the Caribbean 5

More than 6,000 pages of court documents used in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been revealed, with The Daily Beast reporting that Heard’s team claimed in pre-trial documents that she suffered financial losses of between $47 million and $50 million. dollars over a “3 to 5 year period” due to Depp’s defamatory statements against her.

Elsewhere, newly unsealed court documents show Heard walked away from “tens of millions of dollars” by refusing to accept money Depp made from the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie. The sequel was filmed during Depp and Heard’s marriage, making it a “community-owned asset” and entitling Heard to half of the proceeds.

The Daily Beast notes that Depp made $33 million from the fourth “Pirates” movie, so he likely matched that or made even more on a fifth movie. However, Heard refused to accept the money during the divorce proceedings, evidence of which was not used in the defamation trial.

The massive leak of documents that could not be included in the recent trial includes several messages from Heard’s lawyers begging him to reconsider that decision, which led to an email from his legal representatives saying that he was being “incredibly true to his word that This is not about the money.” However, at trial Heard would have lied about donating the $7 million he finally received in the divorce settlement to charitable causes.

The defamation trial ended on June 1. The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages ($10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages) after ruling that she defamed him when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to his previous complaints of domestic violence. While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting her charges. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

Heard filed a notice of appeal earlier this month.