Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: these are the most watched movies of the moment

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Amazon Prime.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Amazon-Prime and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Amazon Prime United States.

1. thirteen lives

Based on the true story that shocked the world, “Thirteen Lives” is the story of the rescue of a soccer team from the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, after being trapped by torrential rains and dangerous floods.

two. Agents 355

Espionage thriller -imagined and produced by Jessica Chastain- about five women who come together, overcoming their quarrels and personal conflicts, to use their respective talents and experience with one goal: trying to prevent a powerful organization from acquiring a weapon that pushes the tottering world to total chaos. Along the way, these women will become comrades and friends, forming a new group whose code name is “355”, a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution.

3. The House of Gucci

Crime drama based around the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire, who was found murdered on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, known as the “black widow of Italy.”

Four. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

In Middle-earth, the Dark Lord Sauron created the Great Rings of Power, forged by Elven smiths. Three for the Elven Kings, seven for the Dwarf Lords, and nine for the Mortal Men. Secretly, Sauron also forged a master ring, the One Ring, which contains within it the power to enslave all of Middle-earth. With the help of a group of friends and brave allies, Frodo embarks on a dangerous journey to destroy the One Ring. But the Dark Lord Sauron, who created the Ring, sends his servants to persecute the group. If Sauron managed to get the Ring back, it would be the end of Middle Earth.

5. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

6. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

7. A life in three days

Set in the eighties, the film tells the story of Henry Wheeler (Gattlin Griffith, ‘The Other Daughter’), a 13-year-old boy who lives in New Hampshire with his mother Adele (Kate Winslet, ‘The Reader’). She is divorced from her, a fact that has caused a deep depression in addition to agorophobia, so she is almost always confined at home. Henry, in addition to going through the complicated trance of adolescence, has to take care of his mother. It’s Thursday and that same weekend is Labor Day, although for Henry there is nothing special about it. He thinks that it will be one more weekend of the summer whose only distraction will be staying at home with his mother. But something different is yet to come.

8. Licorice Pizza

1970s in the San Fernando Valley. A high school student struggles to balance his student life with his facet as a promising young actor.

9. redeeming love

Located in New England in 1835, the plot follows the story of Angela, a little girl who was rejected by her father because she was the product of an adulterous affair with her mother Mae. Since then, the girl felt guilty for her mother’s depression and for her own abandonment, growing up with an evident hatred towards men, all of them obsessed by the gold rush of the time. In her teens, Angela had to sell herself into prostitution to have a place to sleep and in the midst of that hatred, she meets Michael Hosea, a pious man who seems to cross paths with Angela to lead her to God’s redeeming love, defying, day to day, the bitter expectations and resistance of her, who does not seem to believe that she deserves something more in life, something that can make her truly happy.

10. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Amazon Prime and its place in the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

