Álvaro Fidalgo leaves América to raise the name of Mexico

He does not have Mexican nationality, but the Águilas midfielder will play for the honor of Liga MX.

After several tournaments being the best player in the America, Avaro Fidalgo You have just taken an important step in your career. After the victory against FC Juárez, the Spanish midfielder left the Águilas concentration camp to try to raise the name of Mexico.

As mentioned a few weeks ago, the 25-year-old Spaniard is one of the Liga MX reinforcements for the All-Star Game against MLSwhich takes place this week. It should be noted that Fidalgo is the only footballer who represents the azulcremas.

Liga MX: The list of players for the All-Star Game

In addition to Álvaro Fidalgo, there is 23 other footballers who complete the list summoned by Liga MX for the All-Star Game, where the goal is to win and get revenge after the MLS triumph the previous year.

goalkeepers : Camilo Vargas, Carlos Acevedo and Óscar Ustari.

: Camilo Vargas, Carlos Acevedo and Óscar Ustari. defenses : Gustavo Cabral, Juan Escobar, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Reyes, Brayan Angulo, Hugo Nervo, Lisandro López and Jesús Angulo.

: Gustavo Cabral, Juan Escobar, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Reyes, Brayan Angulo, Hugo Nervo, Lisandro López and Jesús Angulo. Midfielders : Aldo Rocha, Luis Chávez, Erick Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Julián Quiñones, Heriberto Jurado, Avilés Hurtado, Alexis Vega.

: Aldo Rocha, Luis Chávez, Erick Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Julián Quiñones, Heriberto Jurado, Avilés Hurtado, Alexis Vega. strikers: Julio César Furch, Juan Dinneno, Germán Berterame and Uriel Antuna.

When is the All-Star Game between Liga MX and MLS 2022? Schedule and transmission channel

East tuesday august 9 the Skills Challenge is disputed, in which Allianz Field, from Minnesota, United States. Here 10 players from each league participate, eight field players and two goalkeepers throughout five different competitions. Liga MX won the 2021 edition. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.central Mexico time and our Fidalgo is on the list to compete.

The Wednesday, August 10, at 7:30 p.m., central Mexico time, the All-Star Game between the MLS and the Mexican league takes place. The match is played at Allianz Field and the broadcast goes LIVE by ESPN.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!