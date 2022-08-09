All the Spider-Man movies that are on HBO Max

Some of the adventures of all three Spider-Man together in one place.

A few days ago the film premiered on HBO Max Spider-Man: No Way Home; However, this is not the only tape of the arachnid on the streaming platform.

Being so far the most recent film of the wall-crawler, No Way Home marked a milestone on the big screen by showing the three versions of Spider-Man in actionthis facing a series of villains such as Green Goblin, Doc Octopus and Electro.

With a box office profit of more than 1,901 million dollars, No Way Home makes the leap to streaming and does so through the platform of hbo max.

But Tom Holland’s multiversal tape she’s not the only one on HBO Maxsince this service has other tapes, in the cases of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Being the one that began the path of Spider-Man on the big screen, Tobey Maguire’s first film was a success at the time in theaters, seeing for the first time a live-action version of the hero facing his arch-rival, The Goblin. Green.

The success of the first spider-man directed by Sam Raimi paved the way for a sequel that follows Peter Parker dealing with his double life as a brilliant student and his responsibility as New York City’s greatest hero. For this film the villain in turn will be Doctor Octopus who had as interpreter alfred molina.

After standing up to The Green Goblin, the past of that fight continues to haunt Spider-Man, questioning his friendship with Harry Osborn, played by James Franco, who will seek at all costs to learn the truth after his father’s death.

For 2012, the decision was made to make a complete change in terms of Spider-Man in the cinema, leaving aside Maguire to make way for Andrew Garfield in a new adaptation of the arachnid, this time under the name of The Amazing Spider-Man.

With Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Garfield as the new Spider-Man had to face Dr. Curtis Connors, who manages to become The Lizard.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man Y Spider-Man: No Way Home They can already be found within the HBO Max catalog.

Font: Press release

Styler Help us share!

Related