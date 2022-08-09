all the news of the week that you have to know (9-16 August)

Despite Epic Games I’m on vacation and still a few days left for the new update 21.40 I arrived at FortniteI can not miss the opportunity to collect you in an article what are the news that are expected to arrive at the battle royale this week. The bad thing about this time is that the contents are somewhat scarcer than usual, but I’ll still leave you with them below.

An old object returns to the game

As revealed by the leaker FNAssist On twitter, the crack rocket has returned to Fortnite to stay on the island. Now we can find it in chests, on the ground and supply packages.

New free event items with Rocket League

A series of challenges related to a special Rocket League mode have been released within Fortnite. In this article I told you how you can complete them to obtain their respective rewards.

The first details of the Halloween event have been revealed

Perhaps it does not have so much to do with content that arrives this week at Fortnitebut with a Halloween contest in which you can participate now. In this other article I told you all the details about him.

The Fortnite store has been conquered by Marvel

I remind you that, taking into account the launch of the new series of comics from Marvel with the theme of Fortnite, the game store has been filled with skins from the superhero universe. So, if you are waiting to get any of them, maybe this is the right time.

The tree of reality keeps growing

The roots of the tree of reality continue to expand to other areas of the Fortnite map. This time around, they’ve reached the Daily Bugle and it’s becoming increasingly clear that this will have something to do with how Season 3 will come to an end. Next, I leave you with an image that I shared FNAssist On twitter:

So there you have the information. I remind you that next week the new update 21.40 of Fortnite is releasedso there will be much more wood to cut.