Alejandro Ros, private detective: I don’t have a trench coat

“Is this a rather exciting profession or rather a boring one?”

—There are two very beautiful things here: the drive of discovery and the hunt itself. That’s motivating. So me, since I come from Law, I don’t find it boring at all. When you discover something, it is the greatest satisfaction.

“How does one become a detective?”

—Spain is the only country that requires a diploma to obtain a license. I studied it in Salamanca.

“Sometimes you’ll get less pleasant assignments.”

—Well, it’s like in law: sometimes you realize you’re defending the bad guy. You follow someone who behaves well, who goes to his work, who takes the bus, who takes care of his son and you even wonder if you are working for the forces of evil. That happens too.

“Do you have a favorite fictional detective?”

—Sherlock Holmes.

“And that cynical, unbelieving, Bogart-type character?”

“Sometimes that’s where life takes you. That disbelief comes from a dejected romanticism. And the defense is cynicism. I try not to judge. The older I get, the less I judge.

—You have a professional association in Galicia.

—S. Look, this is a fundamental profession, although there are people who think that it is not very serious. Many lawyers need evidence that the police are not going to look for and the only way to prove that fact is with a detective. No adventure or trench coats.

-You have?

—No, I don’t have a trench coat. And hardly any sunglasses. I have a couple in the car, but just in case I need them.

—Celtic or Dpor?

—Sporty, although I don’t really like football.

—Hobbies?

—I would like to shoot short films, and I have a rock group, although now we are a bit unemployed because the drummer has broken his arm.

—A song.

—laylaby Eric Clapton. And if he asks me for an album, Wish you where hereby Pink Floyd.

“What is the most important thing in life?”

—Maintain illusion ability.