After marrying Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale

The actor Ben Affleck put his house in Pacific Palisades, in the city of Los Angeles, up for sale for no less than USD 29,995 millionaccording to a local publication quoted by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Affleck had purchased the home in the year 2018 through a trust that you paid for $19 million, according to public records.

So, he had bought the house because of its location, less than two kilometers from the house where his ex lived, Jennifer Garner, with their children Violet, 12, Seraphine, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Ben Affleck put his spectacular mansion up for sale in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood

The property, which covers some 4,100 square meters, is located on a tree-lined street that surrounds the Riviera Country Club. Built according to the traditional East Coast style, inside it has seven bedrooms, a front porch, a three-car garage, a home theater and an office, according to the same source.

In addition, one of the living rooms has beamed ceilings and large windows, while a striking chandelier can be seen in its dining room. One room has a glass wall that opens to outside space. The game room has a full bar, climate-controlled wine cellar, and fitness center.

Ben Affleck’s mansion has a game room, living room and a bar, all integrated

In its interior environments, the mansion projects a classic style. The white tone predominates on the walls and furniture, which generates spaces with a lot of light.

The neighborhood, known as the Palisades Riviera, has long attracted Hollywood celebrities. In addition to Affleck, Matt Damon and Hilary Swank are among the actors who have chosen the place as their home.

In addition to that property, Affleck owns a complex in a island in rural Georgia, which he put up for sale for $8.9 million in 2018.

Ben Affleck expects almost USD 30 million in exchange for the property located in Los Angeles

Affleck, best known for movies like “The Town”, “Good Will Hunting” and “Argo”, he married actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas last month.

The celebrity couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot the next day, Sunday the 17th, around midnight. The wedding took place three months after the actor and singer became engaged for the second time.

Affleck and JLo were previously engaged, in the early 2000sHowever, on that occasion they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. But in the middle of last year they decided to resume their romance and get engaged again.

The mansion has a fully equipped movie theater

