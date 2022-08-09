After harsh trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp manages to paralyze his fans with tremendous news

Los Angeles United States.- One of the moments that turned viralduring Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber heardwas when the sister of the protagonist of Scissorhands Man, Christi Dembrowskitook the stand and revealed that the actress from Aquaman had been upset when a famous fashion company and perfumes was interested because the interpreter of ‘Jack Sparrow‘ was the image of one of his fragrances. Now, four months after this event, the same company offered him a millionaire contract to the histrion.

According to the statements given by Dembrowski, in the month of April, Amber Heard would have been upset after she was given the news that Dior had been interested in Depp to be the face of one of his perfumes, which is why the famous blonde ranted against him also singerassuring that he did not have “talent” or “style” to take the job that the company was offering him.

Her reaction to that[Dior’s proposal to Johnny Depp]was that she was incredulous and somewhat disgusted, and asked ‘Dior? Why would Dior want to do business with you? It’s about class and style and you don’t have style,” said the actor’s sister.

Behind-the-scenes photo of Johnny Depp’s concert in Paris

Credits: Dior

Months after this fact came to light and after Johnny cleaned up his image before the public, the company of DiorBeauty contacted the protagonist Pirates of the Caribbean and, as a result, the famous signed a lucrative seven-figure contract, which stipulates that Depp will continue as the face of the sauvage fragrance, for many more years. And to highlight the actor’s strong ties with the fashion company, last Monday, August 8, they shared behind the scenes of the rock concert in Paris in which the famous was as a famous guest.

Behind-the-scenes concert photography of Johnny Depp’s concert in Paris

Credits: Dior

According to some reports, Johnny Depp has already participated in a Photoshoot for Dior, the same ones that were captured precisely during the aforementioned show. It is estimated that the images They will be used for the next Sauvage campaign, although this information has not been confirmed by the company so far. For now, fans of the actor from Fantastic beasts and where to find them they will have to wait to know more about the actor.

Sources: Tribune