After breaking up with Kim Kardashian, did Pete Davidson start going to therapy for Kanye West’s harassment?

After nine months of relationship, kim kardashian Y Peter Davidson They decided to separate and although neither of them has spoken about the subject, Kim’s ex-husband, kanye-west He was not silent and with an image, without accompanying description, he said more than a thousand words. “Ye” posted on Instagram the front page of a fake newspaper announcing Pete’s death at age 28, a post that has since been deleted from his account.

Despite the fact that in a recent interview granted to the “Today” news program, Kim indicated that everything was “fine” with Kanye and that they were beginning to get along much better, to the extent that they had spent Father’s Day together, accompanied by the four children they they share; North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Pslam (3 years old), the musician did not remain silent and spoke out before the breakup of Kardashian and Davidson.



The image was published on the Instagram of “Ye”, during noon yesterday, it was a false headline, supposedly published by “The New York Times”, which reported on the death of “Skete Davidson”, as Kanye nicknames to Pete, at 28 years old. The publication was not accompanied by any description, however, after a couple of hours of circulating on social networks, it was deleted.

According to “Entertainment Weekly”, the image was removed from West’s account, which had been suspended a few months ago, because Kim and Pete’s team had contacted the platform to report the publication. In addition, Kardashian’s representatives indicated that the businesswoman does not tolerate the behavior with which Kanye is shown publicly.

This is not the first time that Kanye West publicly attacks the former host of “Saturday Night Live”, because since Pete began his courtship with Kim, last October, the musician began to harass him on social networks, assuring that he suffered from HIV.

One of the most recent attacks from “Ye”, directed at Davidson, occurred in an animated music video for the song “Eazy”, where the rapper buries a plasticine figure that resembles Pete, but that’s not all, but rather at the end of the song, the lyrics literally say “just so I can punch Pete Davidson’s butt.” Throughout the song, Kanye also mentions Kourtney, the older Kardashian sister.

But although the relationship between Kim and Pete has already ended, it seems that the comedian was not unscathed, since “Entertainment Weekly” indicated that the actor began to take therapy, derived from the constant episodes of harassment that Kanye has committed against him. However, in this same publication, they assured that Davidson does not regret having been Kim’s partner and, instead, the celebrity has indicated that she was with him, supporting him, at every moment while they shared together.



