Adam Sandler and a Netflix comedy with which you will not stop laughing

The worst week Netflix movie.jpg The worst week is an entertaining, entertaining and fun movie to watch on Netflix. Photo: filmaffinity.com

What is The Worst Week, the Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix about

“They do not agree on their children’s wedding, nor are they very comfortable with the situation, They don’t even know how to stay calm. A great week to bury in memory,” says Netflix’s argument.

Kenny Lustig (Adam Sandler) is the father of the bride, Kirby Cordice (Chris Rock), the father of the groom. What should have been a perfect week turns out to be the most turbulent seven days of their lives.

Sarah (Allison Strong) is about to marry the love of her life and for Kenny it’s a super special day. With his unconditional fatherly love and middle-class family life, he is determined to pay for his daughter’s wedding in full, despite the fact that his father-in-law is a very successful surgeon and with money.

The worst week, Netflix movie.jpg Kenny (Adam Sandler) and his future in-law. Photo: filmaffinity.com

Kirby and Kenny must put aside their differences, or not, to carry out a great wedding. After a series of inconveniences, heThe groom’s family must stay at the Lustings’ house. and everything unthinkable will begin to happen.

Naked eye they are two completely opposite familiesbut what is stronger, the love for their children or their discrepancies?

The comedy was written by Adam Sandler himself alongside Robert Smigel. It has a duration of one hour and 56 minutes.

The worst week: cast of the Netflix movie

Adam Sandler (Kenny Lustig)

Chris Rock (Kirby Cordice)

Steve Buscemi (Charles)

Allison Strong (sarah)

Scott Cohen (Ron Elliman)

Rachel Dratch (Debbie Lustig)

Noah Robbins (Noah)

Melanie Nicholls-King (Katrina)

Maury Ginsberg (Jay)

katie hartman (robin)

Patricia Belcher (Thelma)

Liz Larsen (Julia Katz)

Jim Baron (Seymore)

Teddy Coluca (Sunday)

Roland Buck III (Tylor)

Garry Pastor (Mayor John Barone)

Robert Morgan (Cousin Marvin)

Germar Terrell Gardner (Cousin Ethridge)

Chuck Nice (Leonard)

Kenajuan Bentley (Jermain)

Joel Marsh Garland (Kent the magician)