50 years after the premiere of “The Godfather”: what happened to the lives of its actors

On August 10, 1972 it premiered in Argentina The Godfatherdirected by Francis Ford Coppola. The film quickly became one of the great classics in film historyfor many years was the highest grossing of all time, with actors of the stature of Marlon Brando Y Al Pacinoand featured equally successful sequels.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary and after the death of james caan -on July 6-, who played “Sonny” in the film, one of the sons of Vito Corleonehis former colleagues expressed themselves through social networks and interviews to remember him with emotional tributes and messages.

It is interesting to know everything that he and the rest of the cast have achieved in the last five decades, with extremely dissimilar stories. While several of them achieved enviable races and gained recognition through the most important awards in the industry, others did not have an easy life, having to face drug problems either run-ins with the law.

Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone

Marlon Brando was born on April 3, 1924 in Nebraska. In his teens, he was expelled from school for riding a motorcycle in the halls. He was then sent to Shattuck Military Academy, where he was also kicked out when he ran away. He emigrated to New York to start acting. He consecrated himself in the theater and began in the cinema at the beginning of the ’50s, where he stood out in A Streetcar Named Desire, Long live Zapata! (1952), Julius Caesar Y Ratholeamong other.

For the film, Coppola cast him as the organized crime boss and family patriarch, Vito Corleone, a role in which he had a lot to do with the construction of his character. He received rave reviews and this propelled him further into the limelight. after winning the Oscar for Best Actor -which he had also received years ago for Rathole-. In the ’70s he also participated in mythical -and controversial- films such as apocalypse now Y last tango in paris.

Marlon Brando characterized as Vito Corleone.

The actor was married several times over the years and had 11 children, three of whom were adopted. His best known partners were the British actress Anna Kashfi, the movie star Movita Castaneda in 1960 and Tarita Teri’ipaia. He also had an affair with Marilyn Monroe, with whom he later said he shared a secret relationship for many years. She finally died in 2004 at the age of 80, as a result of pulmonary fibrosis.

Al Pacino: Michael Corleone

Al Pacino, 82, was born in Harlem, New York. At a very young age he left his house after his mother did not agree with his desire to be an actor. He spent many years homeless, sleeping on the streets, inside theaters and the houses of his friends.

He had his film debut in Me, Natalie, in 1969, and stood out with his leading role in The Panic in Needle Park, which caught Coppola’s attention. Then the director got the role of Michael CorleoneVito’s youngest son, although he had to win him over in a hard-fought performance involving Jack Nicholson and Robert Redford among others.

His popularity skyrocketed. She soon appeared on tapes like serpico, Dog Afternoon, Justice for all and another mafioso movie classic: Scarface. After the ’90s she followed up with hits like Women perfumeCarlito’s Way, Heat and The Devil’s Advocate, while currently it continues just as valid in series and movies, The House of Gucci, The Irish, once upon a time in hollywood Y hunters.

reaped nine Oscar nominations, of which he won one for Best Actor. At the Golden Globes he got 19 nominations and took home four awards plus an honorary one. He was never married but has three children, one with coach of acting Jan Tarrant and twins with Beverly D’Angelo. He also dated the Argentine actress Lucila Polak from 2008 to 2018, and was linked with his co-star from The Godfather, Diane Keatonwhile making the trilogy.

James Caan: Sonny Corleone

james caan was born on March 26, 1940 in the Bronx. After high school, he attended the Universities of Michigan and Hofstra. However, he later dropped out when he became interested in acting. His first role was in an episode of the show Naked City, and he was in several series before coming to the big screen with A Trapped Woman.

The Godfather (1972).

He was chosen as Sonny Carleone in The Godfather, where he had the blessing and support of the film’s producers, and that was just the beginning for him. He starred in the crime drama The Gambleraction comedy Freebie and the Bean, funny lady (alongside Barbra Steisand) and action movies like The Killer Elite. In the ’90s he stood out in dick tracy Y Miseryadaptation of the novel by Stephen King.

In the decade of the ’80s, revealed that he suffered from depression due to the death of his sisterwho died of leukemia, and told about his fight against cocaine addiction. He also had a car accident that he decided to take time out for, in which he thought about leaving Hollywood.

He remained active until a few years before his death, and was even president of the company open filmwhich was created to help emerging filmmakerswhile practicing martial arts. He married four different times over the years and had five children, including the actor. scott caan.

Diane KeatonKay Adams

Diane Keaton, 76, was born in Los Angeles. After high school, she studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse, In New York. She landed a role in the production of Woody Allen of Play It Again, Samwith whom he also had a sentimental relationship and later worked on several of his films, such as The sleeper, Manhattan, Annie Hall, Murder mystery in Manhattanamong other.

One of his most important roles was precisely that of kay adams, wife of Michael Corleone, who launched her acting career. She didn’t slow down in her work and in addition to the Allen movies she was in networks, Mrs Soffel, crimes of the heart, marvin’s room Y Someone has to concedeamong other.

Diane Keaton with Al Pacino in a scene from The Godfather.

Keaton got four Academy Award nominations (winning one for Annie Hall), two to the Emmy and nine to the Golden Globes (he won two). She also had a brief singing career, tried her hand at directing, and was a photographer for the magazine Rolling Stones. Despite his relationships with Allen, Pacino, and Warren Beatty, never married and has two adopted sons, Dexter and Duke.

Richard CastellanoPeter Clemenza

Richard Castellano was born in Queens in 1933. He began acting in the 1960s when he appeared as an extra in the movies Love with the Proper Stranger Y Three Rooms in Manhattan. He stood out with his role in the romantic comedy Lovers and Other Strangers in 1970. As a result, he went on to play Peter ClamenzaGodfather to Sonny Corleone.

In the mythical feature film he pronounced the famous line: “Put down the gun, grab the cannoli“. His other roles included the program The Superthe comedy Joe and Sonsand crime drama Night of the Juggler. He died of a heart attack in 1988 at the age of 55.

Robert DuvallTom Hagen

Robert Duvall was born in 1921 in San Diego, California, however he grew up in Maryland. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in drama from Principia College in 1953. served in the army from the United States and then attended the Neighborhood Playhousewhere he befriended Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman, and the aforementioned James Caan.

His debut in the world of cinema was in the role of boo radley in the famous Kill a Mockingbird. In the following years she participated in other classic films, such as the human pack Y Bullittbut his real claim to fame was when he played Tom Hagen, Vito’s adopted son and “consigliere” for the family, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Robert Duvall in The Godfather, in the role of Tom Hagen.

In 1979, he starred apocalypsenow, next to Brando and again under the Coppola’s address, which earned him another Oscar nomination. She would finally end up taking that award in 1984, with the price of happiness. After various successes and awards, in 2015 he became the Oldest Actor Nominated by the Academy for his role in the film Judge.

He married four times and he did for the last time with Luciana Pedraza. They are currently together and founded the Robert Duvall Children’s Fund to help families in northern Argentina through home, school, and medical facility renovations.

Sterling Hayden and John Cazale

Sterling Hayden was born in 1916 in New Jersey. He dropped out of school very young to work on a ship. He started acting by chance, after a photo of him appeared on the cover of a magazine promoting a course for fishermen and caught the attention of Paramount Pictureswhich helped him land his first roles.

He specialized in westerns and film noir; and he is remembered for his roles in the asphalt jungle, johnnyguitar, The Killing, Dr Strangelove and for being the corrupt captain of the police, Mark McCluskey, in Coppola’s classic. He fought in World War II and returned to sea after taking time out of his career in the dramatic world.

He was arrested in 1981, after he was caught with marijuana at Toronto International Airport. He was married three times and had four children. He finally passed away pancreatic cancer at age 70, in 1986.

James Caan, Marlon Brando, director Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and John Cazale.

The case of John Cazale is truly unique. During his short film career of only six years (because he died at the age of 42 from lung cancerin 1978) only shot five films, all of them being nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, a record hitherto unmatched.

Cazale acted in the theater with Robert DeNiro -what in The Godfather II would play a young Vito Corleone – and his partner at the time of his death, meryl streepwhom he met at work Measure for measure. In the first tape he gave life to Freddo, the “weakest” of the brothers.

Five years ago, for the 45th anniversary of the release of this mob classic, the filmmaker met with the cast at Radio City Music Hall, at the 16th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival. There was a double presentation of The Godfather part I and II.

After the screening, Coppola was joined by Pacino, De Niro, Duvall, Caan, Keaton and Talia Shire – “Connie” Corleone in the film – on a stage decorated to resemble Vito’s office. There he remembered that the studio had challenged him to hire Brando and Pacinoone for “having bad diction” and the other for being an “unknown” at the time, while pointing out the great difficulties that threatened one of the best films in history, which was about to not see the light .