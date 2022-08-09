5 celebrities who love cats

This August 8th is celebrated the International Cat Dayone of the most common pets and also the most loved, due to its peculiar behavior, as well as being very affectionate.

For this reason, some celebrities love felines, there are even those who have more than one at home as a pet and have even dedicated some songs to them. Here we present five celebrities who love cats.

Taylor Swift

The American singer is a great cat lover and has three, named Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith, whom she constantly boasts about on her Instagram account.

Even Benjamin was important during the recording of some of his songs, although he surely loves his three michis equally.

Katy Perry

The interpreter of Roar had several cats when she lived with her ex-husband Russell Brand and after the separation she kept custody of some of them, whom she cares for as if they were her children.

Ed Sheeran

His cat named Graham, whom he adopted after finding him on the street, was one of the most loved ones in the life of the British singer, who unfortunately passed away in 2019.

Bella Thorne

There is no doubt that the actress loves cats because she has 19 of them in her house, and although she does not show much of them on her social networks, it is no secret that they are the love of her life.

Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man interpreter leaves that rude character on the recording sets and at home enjoys the company of his beloved kitten named Helen Rose, whom we can often see on his social networks.