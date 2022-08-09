20 Magic and Wizardry Movies That Will Make You Believe

The Magic has different uses, applications and types, from tricks and illusions that have led to big stages to

super popular wizards

even scary stories and the formation of figures such as witches in the collective imagination… and of course in the cinema through movies of all genres and with plots that will make you have a great time and realize that the

Magic

It is more real than you imagine.

We have compiled a list of

films

about magic and sorcery quite eclectic that you will surely find some of your favorite movies and with a touch of magic you will find something new to watch.

Magic and wizardry movies:

The ilusionist

We start the list with a movie which for many is a jewel of 2006. It shows a very different side of magic: that of the tricks, delusions and the desire to believe in the inexplicable, in the midst of a plot that also includes the intrigue of a forbidden love.

the big trick

Released in the same year as The ilusionistthis film directed by Christopher Nolan also shows the story of two magicians (Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) who will fight to create the best illusion and be the best of all… but hey, not everything can be as easy as pulling a rabbit out of a hat.

Love spell

What better than a romantic comedy with a touch of Magic and sorcery for good This 1998 film brings together Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in a story in which each woman in love loses her life, and both fight against this fateful consequence of their powers.

Harry Potter

Impossible not to include here the complete saga of the magician who, at least in recent years, revolutionized the world from the books to his adaptation to the big screen. And it is that, beyond making young people read, he made everyone relive their dreams of power do magic with a wand and even go to a school dedicated to these arts.

young witches

It is a classic of movies about witchesIt was the perfect mix of teen movies with a hint of the occult that, let’s face it, captured so many with a fantasy of not only being able to do magic, but being powerful.

Aladdin

In the plane of animated films and children, Aladdin It may not be the first choice of many, but this story is framed in a particular vision of magic and its practitioners. Since the appearance of a genius –which for some cultures are real and dangerous beings– that grant wishes, the Magic carpet who seems to have a conscience of his own that protects Aladdin, and Jafar who gets his magical powers as well.

The sword in the Stone

Speaking of children’s and animated films, Disney also has another endearing story from 1963 in which magic intermingles by recovering the Arthurian myth of Excalibur. Whoever manages to get it out of the stone will be proclaimed king of England. In the plot we see Marlineone of the most legendary wizards in history that is supposed to have existed.

dr strange

This character from the Marvel comics may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to wizards and magic, but if anything, his official title is from the sorcerer supremewhich makes him, at least in his universe, one of the most skilled people when it comes to wizardry.

The Lord of the rings

The world devised by Tolkien and brought to life by Peter Jackson, the world of Middle-earth is one that exudes magical atmospheres, legends and more throughout it. Gandalf, one of his main characters is a wizard, as well as Saruman, who embodies the necromancer who serves Sauron and “evil”. Not to mention the elven culture and the incredible creatures that inhabit Middle-earth like the Ents… or the Nazgul.

Hocus Pocus

Is movie from 1993 is one of the witchcraft movies loved by many, and there is no doubt that it is now a classic for the Halloween season. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker play three witches who are accidentally resurrected and then set out to take all the lives of the children of

Salem

.

The illusionists: nothing is what it seems

We return to the plane of illusion with Now you see mea 2013 film that had a sequel that gave us more than what made it successful in the first place: the illusion and a series of

Magic Tricks

to steal a large amount of money.

The witch

In terms of magic and witchcraft, The witch 2015 was the great debut of Robert Eggers, to whom we now also owe The Northmanand it is that this film set in 1630 has the director’s stamp from the investigation of the uses and customs of the time, to the beliefs about witches and evil.

The Eastwick Witches

Released in 1987, this film included a very worthy cast: Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon, and Cher. They are not initially considered witches nor are they aware of his power… until Daryl (Nicholson) arrives in their town and an intense plot begins between this man, the trio of women and the gossip of the town… we would like to tell you more, but the reality is that nothing better than seeing the movie.

The invention of Chronos

Mexico is present with this film of William of the Bull, his first film and which set the tone for most of his creations in horror and fantasy cinema. Magic is present in this film through a small beetle that would give eternal life to whoever possesses it, and boy, will it change things for its protagonist.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Since we are dealing with Del Toro, it is impossible not to name one more of his films and that is The Pan’s Labyrinth, represents a stage in Del Toro’s cinema in which he enjoyed international recognition and was considered for the Oscars. Not to mention that the imagery of this film has accompanied many for several years.

The witches

Whether you prefer the 1990 classic or the 2020 remake, The witches is a successful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book, in particular the first one in which Anjelica Huston became the worst nightmare of many children in the late 1980s and early 1990s. And if one thing was clear, it was that witches are not only scary, but they are a danger to children.

Suspiria

Directed by Dario Argento in 1977, Suspiria is another of the films that have had a more modern remake… although for some this one defends itself much better than others. The film undoubtedly reaches the field of witchcraft and the terror in a unique way.

The spell

Already in the field of horror movies, The spellmay not seem like an obvious movie, but far from the figures of the Warrens as prominent figures in the paranormal world, its plot in essence has something of witchcraft… like other installments of this same saga. But maybe it’s worth discovering for yourself.

golem

Perhaps the oldest film on the entire list, since it was filmed in 1920, it is also a German silent film. His story revolves around a golem of clay, which according to myth are creatures modeled by wizards or sorcerers who bring them to life for particular purposes… and the one in this movie will prove to be more dangerous than expected.

Poison for the Fairies

We close the list with another Mexican movie from 1984. This film tells the story of two friends, one of whom believes she is a witch, and they must create poison for fairies (giving the film its name), since fairies are supposed to be enemies of witches… among other sinister occurrences that we’ll let you find out for yourself.

