Zahara accompanies her mother, Angelina Jolie, on her visit to the White House to talk about gender-based violence

Just a month ago, Angelina Jolie appeared before several United States senators to talk to them about how victims of gender-based violence in the North American country they have been waiting for several years for Congress to renew a law (VAWA, for its acronym in English) that for decades served to finance various aid programs for battered and/or sexually abused women, in addition to giving them a way to seek justice in the courts.





The VAWA, which first came into force in 1994 until in 2019, under the mandate of Donald Trump, the rule ceased to be in force (Republican senators refused to include protections for transgender people), has now been reapproved by the Joe Biden administration. To the signature that the president of said reauthorization did was the 46-year-old actress and director … And she did not do it alone.

Angelina, in her capacity as United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, She was accompanied by her daughter Zahara, 17, who shares with her mother the defense of women’s rights. Both went to Washington, to the White House, for such an emblematic moment as guests of honor for their support of the cause.

In addition, the Oscar winner was tremendously moved by the resolution: the approved VAWA is a “modernized” version of the previous one and contains, among other requests she made, a part aimed at adapting judicial procedures to child victims of violence as well What another that will finance a technology aimed at recognizing bruises on different types of skin (very important for women of color).

Hence, she used her Instagram to show her gratitude for the renewal of the law. “Today I think of all the children and families who will now have the opportunity for a better life, free of violence. I also think in all those women and their sons and daughters for whom this legislation has come too late”began writing, before thanking congressional leaders and those who have helped campaign for VAWA.

The only complaint that Angelina Jolie has shown has been for what is known as the “boyfriend loophole.” The new law states that those men convicted of a crime of gender violence may not possess firearms. However, this will only apply to people who are married or have children. Democrats wanted to expand it to those who are only couples, but the campaign carried out by the National Rifle Association (NRA) has caused the Republicans not to vote in favor of that section.