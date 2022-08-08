Year One of Darren Aronofsky

The project to adapt Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman to the cinema did not work out and, over time, Joaquin Phoenix ended up starring in Joker

A few years before it hit theaters batmanbegins of Christopher Nolanthe cinematographic future of Dark Knight was in the hands of Darren Aronofsky. In the year 2000, Warner Bros. hired Aronofsky to write and direct a live-action version of the acclaimed Batman: Year One of Frank Miller Y David Mazzucchelliwith the participation of Miller himself in the script.

This never took place. But, like other unmade superhero movies (for example, superman lives with Nicolas Cageeither Justice League: Deadly of George Miller), remains a source of intrigue among comic book fans. Aronofsky opened up about why the project was scrapped.

In an interview with Empire, Aronofsky said he fell out with Warner Bros. executives over the role of BruceWayne. Apparently, Aronofsky wanted the rookie crime fighter to be the man who years later would be the joker, joaquin phoenix. However, the studio had its eyes on another actor who was still in the throes of success at the time.

“The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. and I loved Phoenix,” says Aronofsky. “I remember thinking, ‘We’re making two different movies.’ The story is real. It was a different time. The Bat Man I wrote was definitely a different kind of movie than the one they ended up making.«.

Surprisingly, Aronofsky also encountered some resistance from Miller on the tone of the script. The stories Miller’s films have always been characterized by their stark depictions of the criminal underworld of Gotham City. But some of Aronofsky’s narrative decisions, which included Batman torturing his opponents, made even Miller blush. Apparently this was intentional. Aronofsky explained that he wanted his film to cleanse the palate of those who couldn’t shake their cheesy memories of the Batman movies from Joel Schumacher.

“The Batman that came out before mine was batman and robin, the famous one with the nipples in the bat-suit,” added Aronofsky. “So I was really trying to disavow that, and reinvent it. That’s where my head went.”