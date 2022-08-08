Xbox Game Pass: insider has bad news for users of the service

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that came to change the way many play video games. This has been possible thanks to several factors and one of them is that it receives day 1 releases. Unfortunately, it seems that you should not expect more surprises in this section for a long time.

According to Nick Baker, an insider who has proven to have sources within the industry without being infallible, Microsoft currently has no more deals up its sleeve for third-party titles to come to Xbox Game Pass day one. This means the only day 1 releases for the rest of 2022 are those that have already been confirmed.

Considering that Xbox Game Studios games that many expected for the end of 2022 ―such as Starfield, red fall Y Forza Motorsport― were delayed, many expected Microsoft to strengthen the service with more third-party day 1 releases. That said, Baker’s comments indicate that things will be different.

Let’s remember that Microsoft has reached agreements with different companies so that titles like Rainbow Six Quarantine, OUTRIDERS Y MLB The Show 2022 premiere on Xbox Game Pass from its debut day. Due to the above, for many it made sense to think that we could see an effort to see more similar launches in the service; beyond those already confirmed.

There are already several day 1 releases confirmed for the coming months on Game Pass

Of course, we must bear in mind that the above does not mean that there will be a drought of day 1 releases on Xbox Game Pass during 2022. We remind you that a few months ago it was confirmed that we will see a lot of games on the service in the coming months.

To give you an idea, in the coming months we will see games like SOMERVILLE; A Plague Tale: Requiem; SCORN; Person 5 Royal; Pentiment; grounded and many others arrive at the service. In this way, several releases are coming to Xbox Game Pass, so Baker only refers to the fact that you should not expect more surprises in this section.

Should I believe this rumor about Xbox Game Pass?

We know what you’re thinking: “Should I believe this rumor about Xbox Game Pass?” While we think it’s worth paying attention to, we also don’t think you should see it as a confirmation.

It is true, it seems very difficult that we are going to see high-profile games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights either Hogwarts Legacy on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. After all, these are games that are sure to sell millions of copies, and their publishers don’t have much of an incentive to put them on Game Pass right now.

That said, the reality is that Microsoft is surely negotiating with different companies and it’s impossible to completely rule out more Day 1 releases on Xbox Game Pass. So, we recommend you stay calm, it can’t be ruled out that Microsoft is cooking up a surprise.

Also, remember that Baker has shared misinformation in the past. In this way, it is possible that the sources of it are wrong and that the reality is different.

As usual, at LEVEL UP we will keep an eye out for all the news about Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service available on Xbox consoles, PC and mobile. The service gives you access to a library of games via direct download or streaming. You can learn more about everything this subscription service offers by clicking here.

