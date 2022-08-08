WWE’s Angel Garza hints that he will go back to using his full name

The change in WWE management is slowly changing some things. With Triple H as head of the creative team, we’ve seen some interesting changes to the main roster over the past few weeks. Some like Ciampa have returned to having a leading role in the shows and others, like Dakota Kai, have made their return to the company when they were a foot and a half away.

There has been speculation about another of the key issues in this entire story, and it is none other than the names of the fighters. Several portals have indicated that some of the names of the superstars could change or return to their origins. One of the most recent cases is that of Angel Garza, who saw his name shortened to “Angel”. The same thing also happened with Humberto (Carrillo). These changes occurred in late 2021, allegedly on the orders of Vince McMahon.

A week after the announcement of the changes in the board, Ángel wrote on his official Twitter account: “ÁNGEL GARZA … back @WWE @wweespanol“.

This message could indicate that Ángel Garza will use his full fighter name again. Nevertheless, there is a lot of skepticism about it. Io Shirai changed his name to IYO Sky upon his promotion to the main roster at SummerSlam. This would indicate that the superstar naming policy would not have changed. WWE applied this new policy to not register names or surnames that are real or that have been used long in advance in order to be able to control the image of its employees in case they leave the company.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.