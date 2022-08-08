WWE: Konosuke Takeshita arouses interest in the company

In the last program Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzercommented that WWE I would be interested in hiring the Japanese fighter from DDT Pro Wrestling and now in All Elite Wrestling, Konosuke Takeshita as it “would fit into the company’s current product”.

Apparently, the ship that Triple H manages is taking a different course than what WWE has been considering in recent years, with some changes that have attracted attention in recent weeks. The returns of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam; the rehiring of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bourdeauxand now a possible arrival of one of the stars of the moment in AEW: Konosuke Takeshita.

“WWE, if you don’t have a full-time contract somewhere, he’s looking for a great japanese as we speak, and this guy has some size, he’s young, he’s got a nice body, and he’s a fantastic fighter. So someone can contact him and be interested, because is exactly what they are looking forMeltzer stated of the company’s interest in the former KO-D Openweight Champion at DDT

The journalist also explained that Takeshita’s contract with AEW is not multi-year, that it will only be around a year and that he also lives in the United States: “A year, more or less, will be with AEW. Enough time to make her grow up to be a star. He’s living here, but even if he goes back to Japan, they can bring him back whenever they want.. It’s not like it’s going to be here for a year and then they can’t use it again. So the fact that they don’t have him under a five-year deal or something shouldn’t be a problem. I don’t know what his deal is with DDT.”

At the moment, the Japanese has had only one appearance on television, when he faced Ryan Nemeth in AEW Rampage last Friday and defeated him, thus reaching a streak of seven wins and seven losses in the company. He is a regular fighter of Dark and Dark: Elevation, but it is already closer to the company’s important programs. This weekend, he lost to Claudio Castagnoli in Battle of the Belts IIIwhere the ROH World Championship was in play.

