WWE fires John Laurinaitis

The transition stage that WWE is currently going through continues to cause far-reaching changes in the company. After the departure of Vince McMahon, everything seemed to indicate that the next to leave the company would be John Laurinaitis, something that finally became effective last week.

This was published this afternoon by PW Insider, confirming that Laurinaitis is no longer part of WWE. The dismissal took place “quietly”, being kept secret beyond a very small circle. While the media tries to find out the exact date of his departure, all his sources have made it clear that Laurinaitis is no longer part of the company.



His departure occurs in full investigation by WWE itself for an alleged diversion of funds for the preparation of several confidentiality agreements for former employees of the company. The same reason why Vince McMahon decided to leave his position as General Manager and that, in the end, seems to have been the reason for his departure from the company.

John Laurinaitis became part of WWE in 2001, after the purchase of WCW by Vince McMahon. In March 2009, he became the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. However, his duties changed when Triple H took over from him, with Laurinaitis reporting to Levesque as Senior Vice President of Talent Operations.

In 2012, Laurinaitis was demoted to work as one of the company’s lead producers. It was never made clear why that change occurred, but earlier this year The Wall Street Journal revealed that the timing of that decline coincides with an alleged $1.5 million nondisclosure agreement reached in 2012 with an employee involving misconduct claims against Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis’ departure from the company was a matter of time, especially after The Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE Board of Directors had initiated the aforementioned investigation. Until now, Laurinaitis has not commented on the matter. In the same way, WWE has also not officially communicated his dismissal.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.