#Morelia | Women from the community are trained in traditional medicine

The attendees learned the elaboration of products based on medicinal plants typical of the region.

Morelia, Michoacán, August 8, 2022.- As part of the actions of the Training and Provision of Supplies for Traditional Medicine program, the Ministry of Well-being (Sedebi) carried out a workshop called Traditional Medicine in the town of Zajo Chico, belonging to to the municipality of Morelia.

In the workshop, given by traditional doctors Emilia Alejo Simón and Alma Rosa González Calderón, lasting 6 hours, 15 women participated

of the community.

Representing the head of the unit, Carolina Rangel Gracida, the director of Community Welfare, Arlen Nava Reséndiz, pointed out that thanks to the benefits of traditional and alternative medicine, families in Michoacán can preventively and immediately attend to the health of their relatives. and they can even be self-employed with the sale of the products they make.

In the training, the attendees learned the elaboration of products based on medicinal plants typical of the region, such as arnica ointments, as well as relaxing massage techniques for the neck and face.

“At the request of this group of women, we have the commitment to continue carrying out these trainings so that they learn to make other products, as well as other relaxation and healing techniques,” the official concluded.