Will Tom Cruise finally leave the Mission: Impossible franchise?

If anyone should be able to hang up their harness, holster their gun, and relax in paradise for the rest of their days, it’s Ethan Hunt (interpreted by Tom Cruise for more than two decades) Mission Impossible.

With the previous reports that ensure that the next films of Mission Impossible Death Sentence (Part 1 and 2) is being prepared as a “farewell to the character Ethan Hunt of Cruise”, in addition to the advanced age of Tom Cruise, your retirement would be a fair assumption. But do not believe everything you read, at least that is what the veteran director of the saga suggests, Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout.Courtesy

Is this the end of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible?

When asked on the podcast light the fuse If the permanence of Tom Cruise in the long-running action saga would culminate with the long-awaited arrival of Mission Impossible Death SentenceMcQuarrie said: “Let me tell you that I have been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve stood next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the press the next day and nothing they describe is actually true.”

Two things to understand here: Christopher McQuarrie probably doesn’t love the press, and seems to hint that the rumors of the withdrawal of Tom Cruise have been greatly exaggerated.

After delving into a single example of factual reporting on the 60-year-old actor’s comings and goings — the widely reported tabloid story that Tom Cruise showed up on the ground floor of a curry restaurant in Birmingham and ate three bowls of chicken masala— the director continued: “when you read ‘anonymous sources’” in an article, “it’s someone putting it there for a reason specific”.

It is not about confirming or denying any of the speculations about the future of Tom Cruise in the movies of Mission Impossibleespecially considering his always attractive maturity, however, it is not difficult to read between the lines.

When asked if McQuarrie had plans to work with Tom Cruise if the 60-year-old actor decided to leave the saga of Mission Impossible, the director confirmed that he has a “more interesting” project for the Hollywood star: “It’s secret,” he said, and continued: “He has no head or tail. That’s not true… he does have a head. It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. It’s outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom Cruise. It’s the kind of stuff I really like. It’s a little more on my turf. And yet it takes everything we’ve learned on this journey, which is to make movies more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences.”

Article originally published in GQ UK.