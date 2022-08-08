Will Smith in Peru? meets the double of the actor who is his lost twin (VIDEOS)

Will Smith It is not only a trend because of his apology to Chris Rock for the time he slapped him, but because has a clone that has paralyzed Peru.

It is a subject identified as Yhasual Avilawho is a 30-year-old Venezuelan who has conquered the city of Lima for his resemblance to Will Smith.

@willsmithperuano The Prince of Rap in Peru#voiceeffects #greenscreen #LaGranMigracion #greenscreen #voiceeffects @mx80ozg ♬ original sound – Jakson Smith

Through several videos that have gone viral, you can see how the “Will Smith of Peru” has become a sensation in that country, as people do not stop asking for photos, and even dressed in a black suit to look like the Actor in the movie “The Men in Black”.

do not miss:



@willsmithperuano the dance of the prince of Rap. VNZ& Peru we are joy #LaGranMigracion #greenscreen #voiceeffects #greenscreen #LaGranMigracion @mx80ozg @nicoldelcastillo6 ♬ original sound – Jakson Smith

Yhasual Ávila, who is also known by his friends as “Jackson Smith”, He was a police officer in Venezuela, but he migrated to Peru due to the crisis in his country.

Currently works as a shoe delivery man in Lima and they usually invite him to TV. Also, he has his TikTok in which he calls himself the “Peruvian Will Smith” and is described as the official body double for Jada Pinkett’s husband.