Will Drag Queens force Jennifer Coolidge to return to Legally Blonde?

Drag queens, sausages and the 4th of July are some of the reasons Jennifer Coolidge wants to return to Legally Blonde 3.

Jennifer Coolidge is undoubtedly one of the most recognized figures of Hollywood, especially for his participation in films that have become iconic for pop culture. One of these movies is Legally Blonde -either Legally Blonde— where the actress brings to life Paulette Bonafonte, friend of Elle Woods.

In a Sirius XM podcast interviewJennifer Coolidge admitted to being excited by the third installment of Legally Blonde, which is in the development stage according to Reese Witherspoon. Among her reasons for returning to interpret Paulette in the franchise, he says he would like to do it so that drag performers “stop attacking her with hot dogs”.

“I get hundreds of images and videos of people doing the scene where I tell Reese that ‘looks like the 4th of July. Men, women, TikTokers. But then a bunch of drag queens sent me videos of the scene doing weird things with veggie sausages.” Jennifer Coolidge

In the scene, Reese’s character is dressed in American mods for the trial, to which Paulette responds with “You look like the 4th of July… and that has made me want to eat a sausage”

Likewise, Coolidge hopefully with the sequel Legally Blondethe drag queens may have new material for their shows, in which several use both Paulette and the actress as a performance reference. “Maybe give them another holiday that they can take advantage of, something new that isn’t the 4th of July anymore.” added.

Finally, the actress praised the drag queens for being “funnier than her” in addition to being “Better playing me than myself, which is why I love them.” Here we leave you the scene that has been parodied by the Drag community on social networks:

The strange benefit of American Pie

In an interview for Variety, Jennifer Coolidge She also talked about another of the films that put her on the radar at the end of the 90s: American Pie. In it, Coolidge plays Jeanine Stiflerthe mother of Stifler (Sean William Scott)who maintains relationships with his son’s friend, Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas).

Now, the actress has revealed that participating in the franchise brought great benefits to her personal life, including “a lot of sexual action”.

“A lot of good things came after making that movie. I mean, there’s like 200 people I wouldn’t have slept with if it wasn’t for her.” Jennifer CoolidgeVariety

An icon that remains

This is the first year that Jennifer Coolidge this nominated for both the Golden Globes like the SAG Awardsfor his role as Tanya McQuoid in the series The White Lotus of HBO.

On her nomination, Jennifer thanked the creator of the series Mike White for believing that he could play the character.

“If there is something that I have done well in my life, it is to choose great friends. If Mike hadn’t been successful, and we ended up doing White Lotus in a small theater for $10 a ticket, it would still be one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.” Jennifer CoolidgeVariety

In addition, the actress admitted that initially thought about rejecting the role, because he didn’t think he was fit for it. Well, she comments that the pressures in Hollywood to look a certain way tend to affect more than one actor, including her.

The second season of white lotus is in production, for which it has already been confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge will return, in addition to “several characters from the first season circulating around the hotel once again”according to Mike White.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?