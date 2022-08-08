Why doesn’t Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother, want to be famous? — LOS40 Chile

It is common knowledge that Billie Eilish is not only one of the most famous singers of the moment, but also one of the most talented. However, there are many who don’t realize how important her brother Finneas O’Connell is to her career.

And that is not only because of their blood relationship, but also because he is the artist’s producer and musician. Of course, despite everything, he prefers to be in the background since he is not interested in fame.

Finneas O’Connell: The Billie Eilish Brother Interview

The 24-year-old producer talked about that in a recent interview with IHeartRadio, which was also rescued by our sister radio station Rock And Pop.

Here, he revealed details about what it’s like to work with the multi-winning artist, in addition to how they both face fame and the contrast of emotions that it generates, because of course, not everything is positive.

“Billie can play stadiums and whatever, but her daily life is more challenging than mine. My ability to walk down the street and go to a food joint and sit in a coffee shop and whatever is uninhibited. Maybe one or two kids will come up to me one day and say, ‘Hey, I love you’ or something, but it’s not a challenge,” she began by saying.

Along with adding that “the good outweighs the bad,” he also expressed that he has no interest in achieving fame, much less at the level of his sister Billie Eilish.

He even assured that he would avoid it if he could, but he understands that this is the product of the success he has with his sister.

“The caveat is that I am proud of my music. I want to promote it. I want as many people as possible to listen to it. And if the consequence of that is that I become more famous, I’m willing to accept it. I think a lot of people want to be famous, but I don’t want to be more famous than I am right now. It seems like a big drag,” she recounted.