Why did Kevin Federline and Britney Spears get divorced?

Although they divorced more than a decade ago, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears, continue to grab headlines in the showbiz. Recently, the American dancer made his ex-wife angry, by speaking in an interview for ITV news, about the estrangement between the former “Princess of pop” and the two children she has in common: Sean Preston and Jayden James16 and 15 years old, respectively.

According to kevin federlinetheir children they voluntarily made the decision not to see their mother, Britney Spears, for a while. Supposedly, teenagers are upset with his famous mother, for the nude photographs he has shared on his Instagram account.

Kevin claimed that Sean and Jayden were the ones they made the decision not to go to Britney’s wedding with Sam Ashgari, held last June in Thousand Oaks, California, United States. “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at the moment. It has been a few months since they have seen her, they made the decision not to go to her wedding.

Likewise, he stated that he feels obliged to apologize to his children for any uncomfortable situation that may happen due to the behavior of Britney Spears. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself,’ but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it makes them tough; I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager who has to go to high school.”

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met in 2004, at the nightclub in Hollywood, a famous neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, USA. The “Princess of Pop” had had a love affair with singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake, while the dancer, when he met her, was in a relationship with actress Shar Jackson, with whom he had two children.

A few months after they met, they married in a secret wedding, at Britney Spears’ house in Los Angeles, California. On September 14, 2005, they had their first son, Sean Preston, and a year later, their second son, Jayden James, was born. To the surprise of his fans, friends and family, the couple divorced in November 2006; In a statement they stated that for “irreconcilable differences”.

Subsequently, Britney Spears started with a series of mental health problems and before this, a judge awarded Kevin Federline most of the custody of his children.

Regarding the statements made by her ex-husband, about her estrangement from her children, Britney stated the following in the stories of her Instagram account:

“I am saddened to learn that my ex-husband has decided to speak out about the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage children is never easy for anyone. I am concerned that the reason is based on my Instagram, it was long before from Instagram, I gave them everything, just one word: painful.

In accordance with Britney Spearsit was his own mother who suggested that “‘you should give them (to your children) to their father’, I share this with you because I can”.