Who is Sofía Carson, Colombian who dethroned Ryan Gosling and bond with Char

The streaming platform usually uploads new productions almost weekly, so it is not uncommon for trends to change.

In the opening week of ‘The Gray Man’ —starring Ryan Gosling and with Chris Evans as the antagonist— it ranked first as the most watched movie on Netflix.

However, a romantic drama, where Sofía Carson (Colombian by her parents) and Nicholas Galitzine give life to the protagonistsunseated the film of the renowned actors.

The young woman is a Disney star, who was born in the United States, but who is Colombian because of her parents, Laura Char —ex-queen of the Barranquilla Carnival— and José Daccarett. Her real name is Sofia Daccarett Char.

The young woman adopted her maternal grandmother’s last name, Carsonto create his stage name, with which he has become known in the United States and now in much of the world for his movie on Netflix.

Carson has a sister, Paulina, who prefers to be behind the scenes. Her great passion is the world of beauty, an industry in which he currently works.

Sofía Carson and her bond with the Char family, from Barranquilla

The actress is the granddaughter of the late Simón Char Abdala from Barranquilla.brother of former senator Fuad Char and uncle of former mayor Alejandro Char, congressman Arturo Char and businessman Antonio Char.

That means that Sofia Carson is the second-degree cousin of politicians and businessmen Charalso recognized for being owners of the Junior team and the Olímpica radio stations and supermarkets.

The Colombian-American also has family ties with presenters like Andrea Jaramillo Char (who frequently comments on her on Instagram).

The artist has enjoyed Colombian culture on several occasions. In 2015 she spent the Christmas festivities in Barranquilla with her Colombian family.

