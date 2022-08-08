Who is Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend, on vacation with her in Positano?

After putting a point (for several years now) to the relation with Justin Bieber and the rumors that they wanted her to grapple with a secret story with Chris Evans, Selena Gomez might have found a new fiance.

The singer and actress star of the tv series Only murders in the building in fact it was pinched off Positano aboard a yacht together with a small group of friends among which the Italian-Canadian film producer stood out Andrea Iervolinoalongside which Selena she appeared particularly happy and radiant, triggering the gossip that she would like her to be engaged again after a long period of singleness.

Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino they were intercepted while taking a dip in the blue waters of Positano, and then continue to remain glued from lunchtime to dinner where the two have not strayed from each other for the entire evening.

Could the film producer be the great love that the 30-year-old who, in the course of some interviews, had said she was ready to have a man in her life for some time? Who knows, what we know for the moment is that the alleged new couple met in 2016, when Iervolino produced the movie with Selena The Dubious Battlewith which he established a relationship that still lasts today and which, according to many, could have resulted in that love desired by Gomez.

During his last appearance at the Saturday night live in fact the singer of “Kill em with kindness“Had ironized about her single status which had lasted for several years now, saying she was willing to (almost) everything for true love. “I don’t want to try dating apps but I want love,” she said Selena Gomez.

