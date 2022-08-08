who is his wife who is also an actress and has worked in his films

Adam Sandler He is one of the most successful actors and producers in Hollywood, who has been characterized by comedy films, making many laugh.

The actor has a beautiful wife, with whom he has just celebrated 24 years together, but, although she is also an actress, few know about her.

Is about Jacqueline Titone, who was a big fan of the actor for years, and also felt attracted to him, was his crushalthough many of her friends did not understand.

And it is that many assured that He was not handsome at all, but she did not care what others said, she always looked forward to his movies to see her when she was 20 years old.





jackie was model, and started acting in the movie Gigolo by accident, and then, he told his friend, the actor Rob Schneider that you would love to work with Adam Sandler, and landed him a small role in the movie A cool dad.





when Adam saw her fell in love with her beauty, and they began a relationship in 1998, so they recently ended celebrate 24 years together, full of love.

She is Jackie Titone, the wife of Adam Sandler who is also an actress

Adam Sandler married Jackie in 2003. and they have formed a beautiful family, with their daughters Sadie who is already 16 years old, and Sunny who is 13 years old.

The couple is very much in love, and Jackie has stood out for her participation in the films of her husband, Adam Sandler, as A fake wife, They are like children, and Family honeymoon.





Although the famous has had very small roles feels good that way, and for her it is best to work with her husbandin fact, the producers had to ask him to participate in Adam’s productions, since the actor refused to sign if he had to be away from her for a long time.





Jackie has proven to be a great actress, the best wife, and mom, and she has never shown jealousy for any scene de Adam in his movies, on the contrary, likes to be there, to see him, and even asks him to try harder and be more romantic.

In the film family honeymoon, Adam kissed Drew Barrymore and although many believed that he could be upset, Jackie surprised everyone by telling her husband that he had to put more passion into the scene and record it again.





Definitely Adam Sandler and Jackie have one of the strongest and most stable relationships in show business, and enchant with their beautiful love story.



