Who is Claudia Traisac, protagonist of Live without permission

live without permission was one of the spanish series most applauded in recent times. Led by stars like Jose Coronado Y Alex Gonzalezthe story that later came to Netflix it was also headlined by newer performers. One of them was claudia traisaca young woman who does not stop shining.

In this production, the actress was placed in the skin of Laura. She is about a quite rebellious young woman who stands up to the capo that she plays Crowned. Although she is not an actress with much experience, her character became one of the pillars of said fiction.

What you should know about Claudia Traisac

His passion for acting started at a very young age. Therefore, he has been working in the artistic world for years, joining different projects related to cinema, theater and also television. He became a popular face with his appearance in fiction Tell me how it happenedand since then he has not stopped joining ambitious productions.

Claudia Traisac, the actress who triumphs in Spain and Hollywood / Source: instagram – clau.traisac

Although it is known throughout the world by the name claudia traisac, the truth is that it is an artistic name: “My surnames are actually Hernández Blas Crespo Traisac. When I started working at age 11 I was Claudia Hernández, without more, but there were many girls who were called that“.

This caused him to change his last name and start using Traisac, which belonged to her grandmother and was put in honor of her, who died before the actress was born. When she was little, she was amused by the fact of “being two different Claudias”: a version that she was present in classes and on a daily basis, and another that only appeared when she became an actress.

In addition to being part of very popular series in Spain, the actress had the opportunity to show her talent in Hollywood. In 2014 she participated in the film Escobar: Paradise Lostwhere he worked with Benicio, the bull Y Josh Hutcherson, who became his partner.

Although she is grateful for the opportunity, she did not feel that Hollywood was her place. “Los Angeles is a very difficult city to be an actress. Do you remember the scene La La Land in which Emma Stone goes to a casting and there are a lot of girls like her? She has passed me,” she assured.

He remembered the time he did tests for characters that were going to speak in Spanish, but none of the actresses present really spoke it: “They gave you the reply in English and I had to figure it out. Fifteen actresses were summoned at the same time, they dispatch you in a matter of minutes and say nothing more than hello, thank you and goodbye“.

While enjoying the successes he achieved (plays, live without permission, High seas and other Spanish series), claudia traisac She is characterized by being a simple woman who loves to live life. In her free time she likes to paint, write and play the guitar. She has two tattoos on her body and loves to share beautiful moments with her friends.

