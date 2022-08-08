Who is Claudia Traisac, protagonist of Live without permission

live without permission was one of the spanish series most applauded in recent times. Led by stars like Jose Coronado Y Alex Gonzalezthe story that later came to Netflix it was also headlined by newer performers. One of them was claudia traisaca young woman who does not stop shining.

In this production, the actress was placed in the skin of Laura. She is about a quite rebellious young woman who stands up to the capo that she plays Crowned. Although she is not an actress with much experience, her character became one of the pillars of said fiction.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker