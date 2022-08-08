When is ‘Elvis’ coming to HBO Max? This is what is known

Digital Millennium

in the last days HBO Max has been on everyone’s lipsos, due to its recent changes regarding its merger with Discovery, so its strategy of reducing the debt it inherited from the WarnerMedia era and correcting what David Zaslav, the company’s new CEO, considers “mistakes of the past” have led the company to give more priority to cinema releases than to those of the streaming platform stream.

In that sense, everything points to the end of the 45-day window of theatrical release on the HBO Max platformbeing Elvis the first tape affected. Baz Luhrmann’s film was released on June 24 in several countries and following the 45-day rule, it should arrive on HBO Max on August 9, and in fact the digital rental pages have announced it for that day. Nevertheless, Warner sources have confirmed to the portal IndieWire that day ‘Elvis’ will not be added to the HBO Max catalog.

When will Elvis hit the platform?

The portal decide has confirmed that Warner Bros and Discovery’s strategy will drop waiting 45 days to release movies and replace it with study case by case, depending on each film to decide when will be the best time to release it on HBO Max. The tapes will continue to come to HBO Max at no extra cost, but now It is unknown how long we will have to wait to see them. So the release date for the film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks is still unknown, but since the film is still on several billboards the wait could be longerto what we were used to.

Several media believe that HBO Max could follow in the footsteps of Disney Plus and could premiere their tapes on the platform 60 days after having premiered them on the big screen, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

