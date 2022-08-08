What should we take into account this summer to protect our skin?

At this time the skin is more exposed to various types of aggression. Dermatologist Ana Molina dedicates several sections of her book ‘Healthy Skin, Beautiful Skin’ to aspects related to the epidermis in this season

Updated Monday, August 8, 2022 –

22:49

Consulting room Beach or city? Definitive guide to choosing the best sunscreen

Beach or city? Definitive guide to choosing the best sunscreen Doubts Everything you need to know about mosquitoes and their repellents

We often ignore the skin but whether we like it or not, in summer it acquires an indisputable protagonism. First, because we leave it more exposed and that is when we are concerned about certain health problems that affect it or certain imperfections, if