What should we take into account this summer to protect our skin?

At this time the skin is more exposed to various types of aggression. Dermatologist Ana Molina dedicates several sections of her book ‘Healthy Skin, Beautiful Skin’ to aspects related to the epidermis in this season

what
ILLUSTRATIONS: LUIS PAREJO

  • Madrid

Updated

  • Consulting room Beach or city? Definitive guide to choosing the best sunscreen
  • Doubts Everything you need to know about mosquitoes and their repellents

We often ignore the skin but whether we like it or not, in summer it acquires an indisputable protagonism. First, because we leave it more exposed and that is when we are concerned about certain health problems that affect it or certain imperfections, if

Become Premium from €1 the first month

Take advantage of this limited time offer and access all web content

Already Premium? Log in

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker