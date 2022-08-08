What is Jennifer Aniston’s neuron?

If you are one of those people absolutely unable to stop seeing reruns of ‘Friends’ over and over again… so surely your brain has a neuron named after Jennifer Aniston. In 2005, a group of researchers led by the Argentine neuroscientist, Rodrigo Quian Quiroga, from the Center for neuroscience of Systems at the British University of Leicester, discovered the existence of a “super specific” cell that reacted -only- when contemplating the image of Jennifer Aniston,… but that remained inactive when I saw images of the Eiffel Tower, Julia Roberts or the White House, for example.

Jennifer Aniston became one of the most recognizable people in the world after playing Rachel in the series 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston became one of the most recognizable people in the world after playing Rachel in the series ‘Friends’
PHOTO: @everyfriendsoutfit

This curious phenomenon – which takes place in the hippocampus– was discovered when scientists studied the reaction of the brain of 14 volunteers epileptics when viewing images of various famous people and places. The study subjects had a series of electrodes placed on their heads, which were activated as the brain was exposed to one or the other. visual stimulus. In this way, the devices would allow researchers to identify what neurons -among the billions that inhabit our brains- they got excited.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker