What is Garra, a basketball movie with Adam Sandler, about?

Claw It is a film that premiered on June 03, 2022, directed by Jeremiah Zagar and starring mainly actor Adam Sandler, the sports comedy-drama is about a talent scout from basketball who unluckily discovers a highly talented player in Madrid, Spain, but with a difficult past, whom he has to prepare for the NBA Draft, without having received prior authorization from the team he works for, decides take it away giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA. Also starring are Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall.

The production is about Basketball, in which a large number of cameos by NBA players are shown.

Acceptance

The film “Garra” was distributed by the Netflix platform, which had the movie in the top 10 of the most viewed worldwide, since the production surprised everyone by showing a plot where Adam Sandler moves away from crazy humor, to carry out a drama story with touches of comedy.

It is important to mention that “Claw” It managed to position itself in a short time as the most watched movie on the Netflix platform in 96 countries where the streaming service is present.

On the Google page https://www.nacionflix.com it was confirmed that Netflix announced that the production managed to become the most watched film in June 2022 with 84.5 million views, being one of the most successful films of the actor.