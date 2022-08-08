We analyze her most controversial looks after her breakup with Pete Davidson

kim kardashian is one of the most controversial women internationally, either for their outfits or for his statements, he always does something to make him a starter (it would be like Georgina Rodríguez in Spain) And, now that ad the breakup with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, even more. The celebrities he does not win for dislikes, when it is not one thing it is another and, the boyfriend that we could see during the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022, will no longer accompany him to a carpet, at least that is what it seems. After nine months, the couple has cut off the relationship and the controversy has broken out.

Related news

But, kim kardashian has always lived on the brink of controversy And if we like something, it is to make an analysis of what the famous create, do and undo. Therefore, today we will talk about the outfits riskiest of the celebrity and we will discover why he lives on the edge of controversy.

One of the outfits most recent, and as we told you before, is that of the MET Gala 2022. A look historical in gold and with cone-shaped breasts. A dress that Marilyn Monroe wore during Kennedy’s 45th birthday and that the influencer wanted to recover to fulfill the label of the event as a true Hollywood goddess. There were many criticisms received by the celebrities for taking the dress out of the costume museum but, if one thing is certain, it is that she was spectacular in Marilyn’s dress. Gossips say that she broke the zipper and also, according to Kim herself, she lost 7 kg to get into her dress. a madness that only kim kardashian could do for a red carpet like this.

If there is something Kim Kardashian has, it is that she knows how to attract attention. It has already been on several occasions, we have seen Kim arrive on a red carpet with outfits of Balenciaga covering his entire body (and even his face). outfits with which it is difficult for her to walk and climb stairs or outfits with which she could perfectly become a ninja. Risky, different and unusual. So is Kim.

another one of his outfits most controversial of kim kardashian, it is a Mugler dress that she wore in 2019 and that was accompanied by hundreds of crystals. A look that the firm designed exclusively for her and that she looked as if she were Cleopatra. Latex and glass surrounding the silhouette of a woman who claims the figure with curves, always.

We have no doubt that Kim Kardashian will not need a man by her side to continue being the vindictive and controversial woman that she has always been. She leaves him with Pete Davidson but we will recover Kim, the best hostess of the Kardashian clan.