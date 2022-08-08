Vintage: the best of addresses, garments and investment accessories

Also read: Bella Hadid queen of the vintage trend with the magnificent dresses by Versace, Gucci, Chanel

The most attentive will know that the do you live vintage on the red carpet they are not such a recent fact: first of all is Winona Ryder in a wonderful bustier dress by Pauline Trigère, original from the 40s. Best Actress in a Leading Role for Erin Brockovichin 2001, with a 1992 Valentino Haute Couture dress, while Reese Witherspoon in 2006 chose a 1957 vintage Dior dress.

Not just a vintage shop

Attention has obviously grown along with the prices of this fashion market which is increasing exponentially thanks to the interest of Generation Z and Millennials. 62% say they look for a second-hand item before buying a new one, while 46% say they consider the resale value of an item of clothing before buying it. And here are websites and applications dedicated to second hand, to sell and buy used items, while vintage fashion shops are growing in cities all over Italy.

What are the garments and accessories in which it is worth investing?

This is a simple question that needs a long and very complex answer, because the vintage market records real trends that make us re-evaluate some items left in the drawer for years, while others are constantly growing. Others downhill.

From Vivienne Westwood’s choker to vintage adidas

Vivienne Westwood’s pearl necklace, Bas Relief, has been a truly viral trend: revived thanks to a comic and seen on Dua Lipa and Janelle Monáe, just a year ago it sold out on second-hand applications. At that point, the corsets of the well-known designer saw interest grow on a par with the tattoo t-shirts by Jean Paul Gaultier from 1994. These are real trends that are born and polarize thanks to celebrities who show them off in their street looks style or red carpet. Our advice is to look with interest at the vintage fashion of the last 30 years, thus riding the fashion wave seen also in the fall winter 2022 2023 fashion shows.

Denim also has its own dedicated chapter: if the 2000s aesthetics are returning with interesting total looks, fans don’t give up on a vintage Levi’s 501, long jeans or cut to shorts as the latest trends want.