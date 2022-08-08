Vin Diesel’s lesser-known passion on wheels

Vin Diesel managed to drive the best cars in his different movies, however, in real life he is not far behind either. Today in Tork, we will show you the actor’s passion for certain models that are inside his millionaire garage. Swipe and find out more!

August 07, 2022 11:58 p.m.

Vin Diesel stands out for having worked on action and automobile films for several years, mainly for having brought the Dominic Toretto’s character in Fast and furious. Also works as film producer and dubbing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After such a successful career, the actor has amassed a large fortune that he usually invests in his impressive garage.

Just as his role in the American saga is known for his famous Dodge Charger, Vin Diesel also has several models from this company in its collection. Today in torkwe will show you this not-so-known passion of the Californian and the Dodge cars that he added to his showcases:

1) 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

The 1970 Dodge Charger in Fast and Furious.

One of the most famous cars in the movies. The 1970 Dodge Charger R/T count with one 5.7L V8 enginewhich provides a power of 570 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 250km/h.

2) 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum

Vin Diesel received the car as a birthday present.

The 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum occupies a very special place in Diesel’s garage, as it was a gift from the production of Fast and furious on her 52nd birthday. This model has a 9.0L V8 engine which provides an amazing power of 1650 hp.

3) 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona was part of the sixth edition of the saga.

Another car that was part of the American saga was the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, which of course is also located in the actor’s garage. This great machine has a 7.2L V8 engine and a power of 425 hp. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 330km/h

It seems that not only is Dom Toretto a fan of the American company, but Diesel too.. The 55-year-old producer fills his collection, too, with models from brands like Chevrolet, BMW and Toyota.