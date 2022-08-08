Vasculitis left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or walk

Mexico City.- Who had a very bad time just over two years ago was Ashton Kutcher, who suffered from an autoimmune disorder that left him unable to see, hear or walk, as revealed in an interview.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super weird form of vasculitis that took my vision away, knocked out my hearing and my whole balance,” the 44-year-old actor said in a preview of the Running Wild with Bear Grylls series: The Challenge, soon to be released.

Vasculitis, according to research from the renowned Mayo Clinic, is a very rare autoimmune disorder that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow. There are several types of vasculitis, but most affect at least one organ.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever see or hear or walk again. I’m lucky to be alive,'” added Ashton Kutcher, who said it took about a year to regain every sense again.

Currently, the husband of actress Mila Kunis assures that he does not allow any challenge to get in the way of his life plans, which he appreciates much more with every breath and minute.

“The moment you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” Ashton Kutcher said.